Central Michigan University and the dining company it works with, Chartwells, is working to address a food supply chain issue.
Chartwells said while it anticipates menu changes based on product substitutions from its suppliers, it will still offer different, healthy options for students and guests.
Some steps Chartwells has taken includes:
• Throughout July, we planned menus for the first four weeks of the Fall semester and placed advance food orders. This was designed to help suppliers and distributors plan their stock to fulfill our supply needs this Fall.
• We identified alternate suppliers and products in case our existing suppliers could not meet our needs or were unable to deliver specific products.
• In many cases, our teams changed ordering schedules to allow distributors more time to identify new sources for out-of-stock products in the event there were product shortages.
• We contracted with additional distributors to assist in fulfilling product orders.
“Chartwells and Central Michigan University are doing everything possible to ensure product availability for the campus community,” Chartwells said in a statement. “Regarding future product availability, Chartwells has been closely monitoring the supply chain for several months while implementing plans to minimize the impact of any national supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.”
