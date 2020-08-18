Central Michigan University has confirmed 5 new cases between Aug. 10 and 16.
The university has had a total of 25 positive cases since June 15.
CMU said it is taking many steps to protect its campus, but more employees and students will test positive for COVID-19 as more people come to campus.
CMU Health will work with the Central Michigan District Health Department to report positive cases in students and employees as well as start contact tracing and connect with anyone who may be a close contact.
Faculty, staff, and students who test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms must isolate until:
- At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and
- At least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication and
- Symptoms have improved.
CMU said it will not send a university-wide communication every time there is a positive case.
Positive cases will be tracked and updated on a weekly basis.
Those who are not symptomatic but would like to be tested can find testing sites at the Michigan COVID-19 Test Finder.
Permission to return to campus will be given when these three conditions are met:
- The individual remains fever-free without the use of fever reducers for 24 hours.
- The individual shows improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath).
- It has been at least 10 days since their symptoms first appeared.
