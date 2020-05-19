Central Michigan University Athletics Director Michael Alford announced the university if discontinuing its men’s track and field program immediately.
Alford said the decision was not made easily during university-wide budget cuts.
"We did not make this decision lightly, but we are facing a new financial reality due to enrollment challenges and now COVID-19," Alford said. “Hundreds of students have participated in this longstanding, successful program at Central Michigan, and we know this will impact them — and supporters of this program — greatly."
Thirty-six student-athletes are affected by this decision, including some who also compete in cross country.
The university said two full-time assistant positions are being eliminated.
Scholarships for current men's track and field student-athletes will be honored for their academic careers at CMU, the university said.
According to the university, student-athletes who want to join another institution's roster can be released without penalty and can transfer immediately.
