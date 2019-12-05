Check out this video making the rounds on social media.
In it you see Central Michigan University educator Rosemarie Ward holding a student’s baby.
Hannah Tedford, the student at CMU who took the video, explained that the child’s mother had put the baby in his stroller to go make him a bottle. While she was doing that, the baby started crying.
Hannah said Rosemarie didn’t hesitate to go pick the baby up and comfort him until his mother came back.
The video’s poster said Rosemarie has gone above and beyond for her students all semester; giving examples like Rosemarie bringing in food because she recognizes 3 hours is a long class period and accommodating student’s schedules.
