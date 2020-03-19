Central Michigan University will not resume face-to-face instruction this semester.
Instead, classes have shifted to online-only through the end of the spring 2020 semester.
The decision was made to align with the CDC's recommendations to prevent the spread of the illness, CMU President Bob Davies said in a press release on March 19.
All tests, exams, and quizzes will also be conducted online.
"We offer many resources for students to remain successful in online classes and resources for faculty who are looking for support for online teaching. Please take advantage of these resources — your success is paramount," Davies said. "Our faculty have done a phenomenal job of moving swiftly to the online modality, and I applaud our students for being flexible and adapting to something that, for many, was unexpected. I appreciate all your efforts to adjust to these unusual circumstances."
Residence halls will remain open for students who don't have alternative housing options.
The university also continues to offer limited dining services for takeout only.
Davies said the university will provide "proportional and appropriate credits" towards students' bills.
In addition, the university is postponing its May commencement.
"Your academic achievements are still extremely important and worth celebrating. I promise that we will find a way to celebrate this remarkable accomplishment with our graduates, which may include ceremonies in August. We will share additional information as soon as we have details in place," Davies said.
The university has also canceled all summer abroad programs for 2020.
"I know that not every decision we make will be perfect: We are responding to unprecedented challenges, and sometimes there are no perfect solutions. I want to assure you that every decision will be made with the intent to both protect the health of our community and serve our students," Davies said.
