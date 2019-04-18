Central Michigan University has fired gymnastics coach Jerry Reighard.
This after an investigation that CMU said confirmed repeated disregard for “the independent role of medical staff in addressing student-athlete injuries.”
In a press release, the university said that the latest incident, in February, involved Reighard attempting to influence a student to lie about or cover up concussion symptoms.
A 121-page report from CMU Faculty Personnel Services cites “egregious misconduct” by Reighard in attempting to undermine the university’s concussion management plan.
The report stated that Reighard created a “hostile atmosphere” that is contradictory to CMU’s independent medical model, giving team physicians and athletic trainers authority to determine management of injuries without coach interference.
Michael Alford, associate vice president/director of athletics, said the findings describe situations that could lead to an NCAA violation.
Athletics staff have been in contact with the NCAA and CMU said it will cooperate fully in self-reporting the matters.
“Our student-athletes and their families trust us to protect our students,” Alford said. “We will not tolerate a callous disregard of safety. We will not tolerate actions that put students in the way of significant and even life-threatening injuries. Student safety at Central Michigan University is an absolute priority, always.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.