A lifetime goal is now a reality for Reyna Frost.
The recent Central Michigan University graduate is getting a chance to play overseas in Italy’s top basketball league.
“It’s been a dream to play professional basketball. A lot of athletes’ dreams when they’re younger and just to get to this step is really cool,” Frost said.
Frost will play for Costa Masnaga, which is a city about 22 miles northeast of Milan.
It’s a long way from her hometown of Reese, where she starred on the basketball court, then went on to CMU and helped take its program to new heights.
Frost graduated spring 2019 as one of the best players in CMU history and even earned the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year award as a senior.
“Recruiting Reyna, the goal was always to break the record here at Central Michigan in rebounding that was the goal I didn’t realize the icing on the cake would be her scoring,” said Sue Guevara, Frost's former coach.
Frost sits in fourth place in Central’s all-time scoring. She broke the school’s rebounds record and then went on to be the Mid-American Conference’s All-Time Boards Leader too.
Frost helped lead the Chippewas to three straight MAC titles, two NCAA tournament appearances, and the Chips only trip to the final 16 round.
“I say our program is built on a foundation of bricks well Reyna is a pillar she’s one that has taken this program and elevated it with her work ethic with her determination with her love for her teammates, and understanding goals and dreams and making dreams happen,” Guevara said.
Frost graduated with a 3.68 GPA and a degree in math.
Now she’s putting a full-court press on learning the Italian language, something she said will take time.
"I haven't learned a ton. I'm not fluent in it yet, but I have a translation book. I have a dictionary. I have apps. I know, 'ciao. Me kiamo Reyna.' That's, 'hi, my name is Reyna.' I know that," Frost said.
Frost's season will last about eight months and she said it will be the longest she has ever been away from Mid-Michigan. She said family and friends already have trips planned to visit her and so some sightseeing.
