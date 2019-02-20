CMU athletics has put gymnastics head coach Jerry Reighard on paid leave pending an internal investigation.
The university posted the news on their website Wednesday afternoon.
Associate head coach Christine MacDonald will take over during Reighard's leave.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
