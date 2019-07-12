The head coach of Central Michigan University’s women’s basketball team has announced her retirement.
“It is time,” Sue Guevara said. “I have been leaning this way since the end of the season but wanted to separate myself from it a little bit to see if I felt the same way, and I do. I love Central Michigan so much – everything about it. When I came in 2007, this place opened its collective arms to me and gave me the support and love needed to build this program. Hopefully, I did CMU proud because I gave it everything I had over the past 12 years and loved every second of it.”
During her 12 seasons with CMU, Guevara has become winningest head coach in the program’s history. She also ranks fifth all-time in the Mid-American Conference.
“I will miss a lot about leading this program but the thing I will miss the most will be the student-athletes. I have been blessed with having so many young women and their families who have committed to this program and given it their all. The credit for our success should go to them because they believed in me and this program and understood how great it could be. I’d also want to thank our administration for their support, especially President Davies and AD Michael Alford, and the community for really embracing our team and making McGuirk Arena one of the best environments in the country,” Guevara said.
In the 2018-2019 season, the Chippewas won their third-straight MAC championship and played in the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season.
Guevara was also named the MAC Coach of the Year for the third time this past season.
She is a Saginaw native and attended Saginaw St. Stephens High School.
Heather Oesterle has been tapped to be CMU’s next head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.