Central Michigan University has hired Gail Goestenkors as its associate head coach for its women's basketball program.
Goestenkors is one of the biggest names in women's college basketball.
She is a member of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, coached Texas from 2007-2012, and coached Duke from 1992-2007.
Goestenkors was also an assistant coach for the U.S. Olympic team at the 2004 games in Athens and at the 2008 games in Beijing.
“I am very excited and thankful to Heather and to Central Michigan for the opportunity to get back in the college game,” Goestenkors said. “I’m excited to become a part of the CMU family.
I have had so many incredible experiences with basketball, coaching college and in the WNBA and the Olympics and then working for ESPN and then consulting. But nothing compares to coaching women’s college basketball. There’s an incredible energy about it. I’m just so excited to get back in.”
She will work alongside second-year coach Heather Oesterle.
“I haven’t stopped smiling in two weeks since I talked to Gail for the first time,” said Oesterle, who led the Chippewas to their fourth-consecutive MAC regular-season title in 2019-20, her first season at the helm of the program. “It’s big for our program, it’s big for our university – you’re talking about someone with a lot of credibility in the women’s basketball world coming to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and I can’t tell you how excited I am to work with her every day, to learn from her.
I think it says a lot about where our program is, and I think it also says a lot about the people that we have here -- the players. We have really good people here from the staff on down and we’re really excited about this opportunity to work with Gail.”
