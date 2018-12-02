Central Michigan University announced Jim McElwain will be the school's next head football coach.
McElwain was named the 2015 Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year and 2014 Mountain West Coach of the Year, the university said.
He'll be introduced to the Chips on Monday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. on the John G. Kulhavi Events Center north concourse.
"Coach McElwain recruits outstanding student-athletes and gets the best out of them. He motivates his players and holds them accountable," Alford said. "He expects them to practice hard, win, go to class, graduate and be strong members of our community."
McElwain has close to 30 years of collegiate football coaching under his belt. Some of his big moments include:
- Led Florida to 19 wins and back-to-back SEC East titles during his first two seasons.
- Those titles made him the first coach in league history to reach the SEC Championship Game in his first two seasons as head coach. Just two other coaches reached the title game in their first season.
- He led Colorado State to a 10-2 record in 2014.
- Coached 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram.
- He was wide receivers coach this year at the University of Michigan, helping them to a 10-2 record and a top 10 ranking.
McElwain said he is looking forward to being part of the Chips family.
"My wife and I relish the opportunity to come to a place with such great tradition and pride," McElwain said. "It was that rich tradition that really drew us to CMU, with legendary coaches like Roy Kramer and Herb Deromedi and championship teams. We want to continue that tradition and build on it. I look forward to working with Michael Alford. We have a great relationship from our time together at Alabama and know his family well. We also look forward to being a part of this outstanding community. We can't wait to get started."
Michael Alford said he was looking for a candidate that can build a winning team, is eager to engage fans and the community, and is determined to maintain integrity throughout the program.
CMU's last coach, John Bonamego, was fired on Nov. 23.
Bonamego finished his fourth season at CMU with an overall record of 22-29 and a MAC record of 15-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.