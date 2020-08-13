Central Michigan University is investigating after a video surfaced on social media.
The video claimed students who have tested positive for COVID-19 left the residence hall they were supposed to quarantine in.
The university responded on Twitter saying it is aware of the video and it is investigating.
The university has designated a residence hall to house students living on campus who have been instructed by the health department to quarantine or isolate themselves if they have tested positive for the virus or been exposed to the virus.
"We expect students to do their part to keep themselves and others safe, including following guidelines provided to them when entering isolation or quarantine," a spokesperson for the university said.
The university said it is monitoring the residence hall closely.
"If a student leaves, the university will fully investigate whether or not they have violated the student code of conduct," the university said.
The university said the video helped them identify some issues they are working to resolve.
"This is new territory for CMU — as it is for all institutions — and we will continue to adjust our operations to protect the health and safety of our campus and surrounding community," the university said.
If you have any information about the video, you are asked to contact studentconduct@cmich.edu.
