Central Michigan University has issued a statement defending its decision to close at around 9 a.m.
The university acknowledged hearing frustrations after making the decision to close when it did.
The university said it “began evaluating the weather last night and our first conversation this morning was at 4:45 a.m. At that point, the snow had not started. Considering our students have paid for their education, we decided to keep the university open, knowing we would continue to evaluate. By 8:20 a.m., we determined that we would close and opted to do so immediately rather than waiting another hour or two. We began talking with those involved to make the closure happen, and communications began by 8:50 a.m.”
Several viewers have reached out to TV5 concerned that the university waited until 9 a.m. to close, when dozens of other schools and organizations had closed early Monday morning, or Sunday evening.
The university said the health and safety of the campus community is their top priority.
