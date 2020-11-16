Central Michigan University is moving to remote learning for the rest of the fall semester.
President Bob Davies addressed students and faculty in an email sent Sunday night after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s press conference about the new COVID-19 restrictions.
CMU students are in the last full week of the semester.
They will start remote learning on Wednesday.
