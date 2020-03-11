Central Michigan University and Michigan State University will be moving to online classes due to coronavirus concerns.
The universities made the announcements on Wednesday, March 11 - a day after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Michigan.
CMU said the change will take place after spring break and run through March 20.
The university posted on its website that as the spread of COVID-19 continues, their top priority continues to be the health and safety of the CMU community. The university said there are no known cases of COVID-19 at CMU, but there are now two confirmed cases in Michigan.
Students should not return to campus following spring break. All face-to-face classes at the university's main campus in Mt. Pleasant, and all satellite campuses through the U.S. - with the exception of military bases - will move to an online format.
For more information on the CMU cancellation, click here.
MSU's suspension started at noon on Wednesday, March 11 and will last until April 20.
MSU learned about a probable case linked to the campus, which the Ingham County Health Department is investigating and monitoring.
“We are continuing to work with faculty and staff laboratory and performance classes, and the university will provide additional guidance,” the university wrote in a statement.
The campus will remain open, but the university is evaluating large events already scheduled.
Students who stayed at a high-risk area for novel coronavirus during spring break is advised to follow CDC and U.S. Border Patrol guidelines for self-isolation for 14 days. The university asks students complete their self-isolation at their permanent homes, but the university said it is prepared to assist students who don’t have that option.
Faculty and staff should work with their supervisor for medical accommodations, including working remotely.
The University of Michigan announced it is continuing in-person classes at this time.
However, the university is encouraging students and staff to stay home if they are sick.
Students have started a petition to get the university to switch to online classes.
Michigan Tech has also suspended face-to-face classes effective Monday, March 16 until Friday, April 17.
Michigan Tech said any student or employee who has completed travel to either a Level 2 or Level 3 country or believe they may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus will not be allowed to return to campus for a 14-day period. If you are an employee or student and you believe you have been exposed to the virus, please contact the university via email at covid-19@mtu.edu.
In the Mid-Michigan area, Delta College and University of Michigan - Flint are also keeping face-to-face classes.
UM-Flint does not have any plans to cancel upcoming large gatherings or classes at this time.
TV5 will update as the situation evolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.