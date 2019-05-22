Central Michigan University has named its next chief of police.
Lt. Larry Klaus will replace Chief Bill Yeagley, the university announced Tuesday, May 21.
Yeagley announced his retirement in February.
Barrie Wilkes, Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services, said Klaus is respected in the CMU Police Department and the community.
“I am a team builder and passionate about CMU and our collaborative team approach to solving challenges and improving our campus community,” Klaus said in a press release.
He was an active leader during recent high-profile events.
“Keeping our campus safe, that’s our priority,” Klaus said. “I want to engage the campus community so there’s a better awareness of safety.”
Klaus has also been involved in various community mental health initiatives.
