The Central Michigan University men’s basketball team is without a coach after nine years under the same leader.
On Monday, CMU Athletics announced they have parted ways with Coach Keno Davis. He started at CMU in 2012 and in that time, CMU went 142-143 overall and 62-94 in the Mid-American Conference. The team went to the MAC Championship in 2015.
"I am extremely grateful to Keno for the impact he has made on our student-athletes and the greater CMU community," Athletic Director Amy Folan said. "Decisions like this are always difficult. However, after spending the last few months evaluating all aspects of our program, I believe it is necessary and appropriate to make a change in leadership at this time to achieve the goals we have for men's basketball."
CMU said they will launch a national search for a new head coach immediately.
