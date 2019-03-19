Central Michigan University Police are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault in a dorm.
Lt. Cameron Wassman with the CMU Police Department said the alleged incident happened late Saturday night at Calkins Hall. It was reported to investigators the next day.
The incident is being investigated as criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, but few other details have been released at this time, Wassman told TV5.
Officials did say that all individuals involved have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.
No charges have been filed at this point, according to Wassman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.