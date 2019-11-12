Central Michigan University Police are investigating two sexual assault cases on campus that involved minors.
Lt. Mike Sienkiewicz said that at around midnight, and 2 a.m. on Nov. 2 two female minors, between the ages of 13 and 16, said they were sexually assaulted in two different incidents.
Sienkiewicz said one incident happened in Saxe Hall, a residential hall, and one in Lott 55, which is near Saxe Hall.
Sienkiewicz said both victims knew each other and came to campus together, but the incidents themselves aren’t necessarily related.
Officers have talked to two different suspects in the incidents and said there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.
The investigation is expected to be turned over to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s office in the next week.
