The Central Michigan Police Department is investigating two burglary incidents and is seeking help from the public in identifying the suspects.
The first burglary happened on late Wednesday morning, Jan. 9. The second burglary was reported the following day at 11:45 a.m.
The incidents happened at Cobb Hall and Carey Hall.
Police believe the same suspects are involved in both cases.
Police said the suspects entered the unlocked rooms and took a variety of video game equipment and clothing items.
Residents are asked to make sure their valuable items are always secure.
The suspects were spotted on surveillance video.
Anyone that can identify the suspects or has more information about these incidents is urged to contact the CMU Police Department at (989) 774-3081 or by email at police@cmich.edu.
