Central Michigan University Police are telling students to be safe while socializing this fall.
"The message is much the same this year, it's about you know personal safety, taking care of each other, and being good neighbors in our community," said Lt. Mike Sienkiewicz.
With classes at Central Michigan University set to start next week, the university's police department is informing students that social gatherings are still allowed.
But need to be done in a safe and respectful manner, during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're encouraging parties to be a little smaller than they have been in the past,” Sienkiewicz said. “We know people come to CMU because they want to be together right? So, it's kind of a natural conflict that we have here, but if they can be outside, be respectful of their neighbors, social distance and wear masks."
He says the amount of space available should dictate the size of the gathering.
And that in most circumstances no more than ten to fifteen people is best.
During the beginning of the semester, the university's police department says you can expect to see other law enforcement agencies on patrol as well.
Including the City of Mt. Pleasant's Police Department.
"We'll see how the first week goes, we might see that again next week as well,” Sienkiewicz said. “But we just kind of take it as it goes, and we'll adjust accordingly."
