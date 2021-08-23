Central Michigan University Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who are persons of interest in multiple thefts from vehicles on campus.
The thefts occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 18.
Anyone with information on their identity can contact Det. Jason VanConant at 989-774-2980.
Video of one of the subjects is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.