The Central Michigan University Police Department is trying to identify those involved in an airsoft gun incident.
On Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7:15 p.m., an individual in a dark blue or black SUV used an airsoft gun to fire BBs at an individual walking in the area of Ojibway Court and Washington Street.
Police said an individual was struck by plastic BBs and there were no injuries. The vehicle had a blue light in the front passenger dash area of the vehicle.
Anyone with information on this incident or who knows the identity of the individuals can call the CMU Police Department at 989-774-3081 or email police@cmich.edu and can remain anonymous.
