The Central Michigan University Police Department is warning the campus community about a phishing email.
The email has been received by many in the community, police said.
If you receive the email, you should delete it.
The department posted a photo of what the email looks like.
You should not click on the links or provide your username or password on the website you would be directed to, police said.
