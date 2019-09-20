The Central Michigan University Police Department is investigating multiple incidents involving fraud through email.
The victims received an email from someone representing an alleged employment or internship company, the department said.
The sender then requested the receiver to provide personal information to the company including phone numbers and emails, police said.
The victims were asked to purchase gift cards from a store and send pictures of the activated cards back to the company, police said, adding some victims were asked to purchase blank check paper and print fraudulent checks.
The department released the following tips to help recognize a scam:
- Be wary about UNSOLICITED emails offering jobs or services.
- Verify the legitimacy of the company or sender, before telling them any personal information.
- A legitimate business will never use activated gift cards for payment. Similarly, a legitimate business will not ask you to print your own checks.
- If someone is willing to give you "free money," it is likely a scam!
