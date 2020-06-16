Central Michigan University President Bob Davies addressed the issue of racism at the university in a series of tweets on Sunday, June 14.
"In recent days, current and former black and African American students have reached out on social media to share their experiences with racism at CMU. I am deeply saddened by their stories; the incidents they describe should never happen to any person," Davies tweeted.
He also said other students of color and students in the LGBTQ community have expressed they felt unwelcome on campus.
"I begin with an apology to the students, faculty and staff who felt invisible or unwelcome: This is unacceptable. I am sorry we let you down," Davies tweeted. "Next, I promise that we will do better. We must acknowledge our history before we can create a better future. And while it is an impossible task to fully eradicate racism and hatred from every heart, it is possible and necessary for us to improve CMU."
CMU is putting policies and practices into place to prevent future students from having those experiences, Davies said.
"We will hold each other accountable for our actions and our work to address these issues. I cannot change the past, but I will work with our students, faculty, staff and alumni to ensure a better future for others," he tweeted.
