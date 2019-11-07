In his first State of the University address, Central Michigan University President Robert Davies took on the challenges facing CMU in 2020 and beyond.
He started with a focus on enrollment rates, which have steadily declined in the past 10 years by nearly 11 percent.
“The drop in enrollment that we had last year we actually planned. And part of our plan, we knew this would occur,” Davies said.
Davies said this year’s incoming freshmen class was a little more than 2,500 students. But due to a high number of graduates, that number of students was simply not enough to fill all of the empty seats left by alumni.
Despite the drop in enrollment, Davies said he has a plan to address those numbers and get them back up.
“We’re looking at the financial wellness of our students and being able to provide them more opportunities for scholarships and financial need packages,” Davies said.
During his tenure, Davies said CMU has increased its funding for scholarships by 80 percent. He said they are working to provide even more positive and inclusive experiences for students on campus.
“But we’re also addressing a lot of other issues - work issues and how to provide opportunities for them to continue to work and stay enrolled. And we’re also looking at the mental health and other social issues that will keep them enrolled at Central Michigan,” Davies said.
Davies expects an increase in next year’s incoming freshmen class to 2,850.
