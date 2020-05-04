Several Central Michigan University employees will take a salary reduction of up to 8 percent.
According to the university, it is facing financial challenges resulting from declining enrollment and now the COVID-19 pandemic.
University officials said the fiscal realities mean budget reductions for the university.
CMU President Bob Davies announced the decision to implement salary reductions among Central’s senior leaders. The leaders include vice presidents, deans, select senior-level professional and administrative staff, and some athletic coaches.
Davis said as president, he led this decision and reduced his salary by 10%.
Officials said other reductions will range from 8% to 2%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.