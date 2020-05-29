Central Michigan University President Bob Davies provided an update on the university’s plans to reopen after months of remote working and learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davies said that most buildings and offices will reopen on June 15. These buildings include the Bovee University Center and Park Library.
The university said although offices will be open, they will not be fully staffed until late in the summer as they begin a phased return for employees. The timeline of the phased return has been adjusted due to the extension of the stay home order.
The second round of summer classes starting June 29 will be offered in-person because of small class sizes. The classes will implement a model that will allow students to choose face-to-face or a remote access model.
The university also said most on-campus events have been postponed or cancelled through August 6 based on current CDC guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.