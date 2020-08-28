In a letter to the Central Michigan University community on Aug. 28, President Bob Davies said he plans to continue in-person instruction for as long as they feel they can mitigate risk related to COVD-19.
This comes as the Central Michigan District Health Department is reporting 134 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to students returning to CMU. Those numbers are as of 9 a.m. on Aug. 28.
This includes 126 confirmed cases and eight probable, according to the Central Michigan Health Department.
The department said they have not identified any super spreader events of the virus.
The case count includes current and former students, and those living in the community who were identified as being associated with other cases related to return to school.
The date of the first case associated with this particular outbreak was on Aug. 16, according to health officials. As of Aug. 27, Isabella County had a total of 363 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Health officials clarified if a college student tests positive and is currently living in Isabella County, the case is included in Isabella County’s count. If the student is currently living at their permanent home address outside of Isabella County, the case is counted in their home county’s case count.
"To date, we are aware of approximately 100 positive cases among our campus community of nearly 18,000 students, faculty and staff since our return to campus. While any increase in cases may seem alarming, this figure represents less than one percent of our university population, and the majority of these cases remain linked to the three off-campus houses I mentioned earlier in the week," CMU President Bob Davies said in a letter to students on Aug. 28.
Davies said the university does not include non-students or faculty members in their case count.
The university will begin offering on-campus testing beginning the week of Aug. 31.
"I have been asked several times what would trigger CMU to shift to remote-only instruction. Our goal is to continue in-person instruction for as long as we feel we are able to manage and mitigate risk related to COVID-19. If we feel we are no longer able to do so, we will shift," Davies said in the letter.
He said he is reviewing the following data points daily:
- Percentage of CMU cases in our campus community and the number of CMU cases as a percentage of counts in the overall region.
- Cases connected with clusters/pockets versus community spread.
- Capacity of our quarantine/isolation residence hall.
- Overall trend lines of new cases connected to CMU and of new cases in the greater community unrelated to CMU.
"At this point, we are not seeing community spread from existing cases. The data seems to uphold our decision to continue to offer in-person instruction. We will continue to monitor this virus closely and to work alongside our partners in the health department and local government to make decisions about our operations. Health and safety will remain our top priorities," Davies said.
