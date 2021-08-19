Central Michigan University announced all students, staff and visitors must mask up, be vaccinated, or submit to weekly coronavirus testing to be on campus.
The announcement comes just days before the 2021 fall semester begins and after students formed a petition asking CMU to make vaccines mandatory to live on campus.
"Robust testing for those who are not vaccinated, continue to press for people to be vaccinated, and to continue our mask mandate," said Bob Davies, President of CMU.
The updated COVID-19 protocols for CMU were announced Thursday. Some students said they are frustrated that the university is even offering an option other than getting the shot.
"As a student on CMU's campus who has made the effort to get the vaccine to feel safe and to make others feel safe, it's frustrating that CMU isn't following in the footsteps of some other universities throughout Michigan," said Alynee Welch, senior at CMU.
Other universities, like the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, are requiring vaccinations for all students and staff, with limited exemptions.
Welch wishes CMU would've done the same. She referenced a recent vaccine survey administered by the university, revealing just a little over a one-third of students are vaccinated.
"CMU's campus is only 34 percent vaccinated, in total. I think that that frustrates me because we have such a low vaccination rate already, so bringing in students that aren't getting vaccinated, aren't doing these requirements, puts not only CMU, but Isabella County residents at risk," Welch said.
Another student at CMU's Medical School is glad the school is offering a choice.
"I think the university is just doing a good job where they're not forcing students to do anything they don't want to do, but also trying to keep school open, keep people on campus, and keep things running smoothly," Abbey Goodman, medical student said.
Goodman just hopes the measures are enough to make the school year as normal as possible.
"Hopefully, it's not like last year where they had to go online, and students can stay on campus," Goodman said.
CMU will also host vaccine pop-up clinics on-campus during move-in, orientation week, and throughout the semester.
