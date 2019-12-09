A Central Michigan University student was unable to attend graduation after suffering an injury but the school's president made sure he didn’t have to miss out on one of the most important days of his life.
"Walter Tufts II. Mr. Tufts is a very special student," CMU President Robert Davies said.
Davies isn't a medical doctor but that didn't stop him from making a house call to a Detroit-area hospital to surprise a student.
Walter Tufts II earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music but earlier this fall Tufts was hit by a car and broke both legs.
"He always had a goal that he was going to rehab and be ready to participate in graduation,” Davies said. “And then earlier last week or thereabouts it was obvious that that would not occur. And so, then the idea was hatched that if he can't come up for graduation, we'll take graduation to him."
Davies says CMU always puts students first.
When it comes to graduation Davies tells us there's nothing more important. So, there was no way he was going to allow someone who earned a degree to be left out.
"Taking graduation to him is important for him, also important for his family, and his community," Davies said.
Tufts did reach out to TV5 saying he is grateful to CMU and Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for the surprise they executed. Adding that he hopes to continue his work as a musician and singer.
As for Davies, he has a message for his student on the mend.
"On Saturday you will be there with 1,761 of your fellow classmates in spirit,” Davies said. “And that's what Central Michigan University is, it's about that tight bond and that tight community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.