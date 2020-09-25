Central Michigan University President Bob Davies is speaking out to TV5 about leading a campus and a community through a pandemic.
“I think we’ve done well. I think we’ve had a very strong communication plan. I think we have developed very strong contingency plans. I think that our ability to be nimble and flexible and to change with the environment has also been very, very important,” Davies said.
And his school has recently seen a drastic drop in new reported COVID-19 cases.
So, what changed?
“It is our students taking a very active role in reducing their social gatherings and working with one another to make sure they are committed to staying in person, in the in-person environment at CMU.”
While today there are hundreds more cases at schools like Grand Valley State and Michigan State University, back when CMU students moved in, COVID spread rapidly in Isabella County.
There were numerous reports of students having parties and not following health guidelines.
“In hindsight, we would have worked closer with the communication to students and talked about the importance of social distancing,” Davies said.
To students who critique reopening campus, Davies says everyone was given a choice. “We provided students many options. As I mentioned, most students wanted to be here, in the in-person environment. Some students did not want to do so. So, we provided options.”
The main option was “hyflex” where classes are taught in-person and online at the same time, giving students the choice about how they attend.
Moving forward, CMU will continue on its current path for the rest of this semester, and into the next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.