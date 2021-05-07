The recovery process for CMU quarterback John Keller is just getting started.
After being shot in the chest at an off-campus apartment complex near Central Michigan University on April 24th, Keller is off a ventilator and is alert.
“He’s doing okay, he’s still in the ICU. He is progressing each step of the way, we’re excited that he’s off the ventilator,” Ray Keller told TV5’s Blake Keller.
John was taken off the ventilator on Saturday, May 1 but still remains very sick.
“He’s talking to us, and he ate today, which was a big step as well. He was able to hold down food," Keller added about his son.
In his conversation with TV5, clearly choked up and emotional, because the situation is still so fresh, Ray Keller said he got the call no parent wants to receive at 3:30 a.m. John’s family dashed from their hometown in Ohio to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
“Grabbed all our stuff and ran out the door,” Keller added.
Ray Keller told us many witnesses called John a hero the night of the shooting. They said he prevented the armed suspect from getting any further inside the apartment. Thus, John took the bullets to save others.
"We are grateful that our son is the kind of man that would prevent others from being hurt. We're grateful for his leadership and his ability to have the heart," Ray exclaimed.
Ray said John was shot through his pulmonary artery, through his lung, and out his back.
“It’s a miracle my son is alive,” he said.
In his conversation with TV5, Ray couldn’t be more grateful for the prayers, well-wishes, community support both here and back home in Ohio. He couldn’t show more gratitude for the support received from Central Michigan University.
“They were here for my son before we got here. I can't touch on that enough, how amazing just to have somebody here for him,” Ray said, choking up.
We found out football has been in John Keller’s DNA since he was 5-years-old. Ray Keller hopes John has a good recovery, so he can see his son live out his football dreams. For now, it’s about getting back to 100% health.
"People think, see things like, it’s amazing John’s off the ventilator and that's a huge step and we're grateful. But, there's a lot of behind the scenes things of healing physically, mentally, emotionally," Ray said.
As for John’s next steps, he will return home to Ohio when he’s ready for more care during his recovery.
If you’d like to donate to John Keller’s GoFundMe page, click the link here.
