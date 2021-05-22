After a month-long stint in the hospital after being shot Central Michigan University quarterback Johnathan Keller is back home.
"I'm doing a lot better," John Keller said.
Keller is getting ready to leave the hospital and head home to Ohio.
"I feel good. I got to go see my family. Got to see a bunch of people come through. It was good, I was very happy to see everybody," Keller said.
It wouldn't be a road to recovery without a few speed bumps.
"The process, it kind of started out, it was hard. But then as about two weeks ago, things got easier," Keller said.
During his stay, he spent time walking again, doing breathing exercises and Keller attributes a lot of his success to his medical team at Hurley Medical Center.
"Everybody there really did a great job taking care of me. They did an awesome job, every day we had it scheduled out," Keller said.
Keller said he lost about 25 pounds over the last month. Getting his weight back up and exercising again is something he wants to achieve during his recovery.
"No, I'm content at all. I mean, I'm still working to get back to 100 percent," Keller said.
Keller didn't want to talk too much about the incident, but he said he could feel God watching over him the entire time. He's keeping positive as he tackles physical therapy next.
"I felt like he was there throughout the whole process," Keller said.
Also aiding in his healing, the community support in mid-Michigan at Central Michigan University and at his old stomping grounds in Ohio.
Keller said it's nowhere but up from here.
"Big thing for me is I just had to stay positive throughout the whole thing. There's a lot of learning lessons from this," Keller said.
