Central Michigan University is reporting more than 60 new cases of COVID-19 on campus from last week.
Between August 24 and 30, 63 people on the CMU campus tested positive.
This brings the total number of cases to 142 since the first reported cases on June 15.
CMU's numbers are different than the numbers from Central Michigan District Health Department.
The health department's case counts include current students, former students, and those living in the community who were identified as being associated with other cases related to the return to school.
CMU is tracking the overall number of positive cases of students, faculty and staff since June 15.
