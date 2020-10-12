Central Michigan University is reporting more than 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last week.
From Oct. 5 through Oct. 11, 54 new cases were reported at the university.
Since June 15, 298 confirmed cases have been reported at the university. Of those cases, 42 are active and 256 are inactive.
"CMU reports COVID-19 cases as active or inactive. Active cases are those who tested positive, symptomatic and asymptomatic, and are 10 or fewer days post-onset or referral date. Inactive cases are defined as persons 11 days post-onset and who are asymptomatic," the university said.
You can learn more about CMU's reporting here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.