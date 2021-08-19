Central Michigan University is requiring all students, staff, and faculty to provide proof of full vaccination or participation in weekly COVID-19 testing for the fall semester.
Vaccine information and the first week of test results must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 3. Those who choose not to be vaccinated can get weekly tests free of charge on campus starting Aug. 30.
Weekly test results can be submitted using the CMU Healthscreen website or CMICH Healthscreen app.
CMU President Bob Davies explained the new protocols and decision-making process in a letter to the university’s community.
"Vaccination or testing, combined with the use of masks indoors for all individuals, will help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our campus and community," Davies said. "This plan is designed to allow everyone to make their own decision while practicing social responsibility — a core value at CMU."
Masking will be required in many areas on campus including all classrooms, labs, and other instructional spaces, in communal areas, health clinic areas, and indoors in any single room or enclosed space with more than 25 individuals.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, students and employees can visit the CMU Health page, call 989-774-6599. The university also hosts pop-up clinics on campus during move-in and orientation week.
