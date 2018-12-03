Central Michigan University has issued a statement following a message of hate.
CMU said in November a message was left on a white board outside of Jace Parker’s room.
The “hostile expression” was directed at Parker, who identifies as a transgender, and was related to his gender identity.
In a post on its Facebook page, CMU said:
Make no mistake: Central Michigan University stands with Jace Parker and all transgender members of our community.
We recently observed Transgender Day of Remembrance with a display on our primary campus thoroughfare. It was a day to raise visibility and awareness, to honor courage, resiliency and achievement, and to acknowledge a social climate that too often includes misunderstanding, hostility and violence.
We were dismayed and deeply saddened later that day to learn of a hostile expression directed toward one of our own on a residence hall message board. We condemn this bigotry in the strongest terms. As President Davies said in a Nov. 8 communication to campus, hateful messages are an attack not just on individuals, but on all of us.
We work constantly to advance the CMU values of integrity, respect, compassion, inclusiveness and social responsibility. Our greatest impact comes in standing together, as a community, every day. This closeness sets CMU apart and gives us strength.
A number of leaders and staff are involved in supporting our students and in investigating such incidents. Those include Residence Life, Office of Civil Rights and Institutional Equity, Chief Diversity Officer, Office of LGBTQ Services and CMU Police.
To all of our transgender students, faculty, staff and alumni: CMU stands with you. We hear you. We’re proud of you. We support you.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Office of Civil Rights and Institutional Equity, ocrie@cmich.edu or 989-774-3253.
