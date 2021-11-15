A local university and the Saginaw County Health Department have partnered up to address community health in a collaborative, coordinated approach.
Central Michigan University will act as an academic affiliate so the health department can improve access to patient care, collaborate on research and help fund opportunities for programs and projects.
"As an 'academic health department,' we gain greater capacity to investigate and find answers to some of Saginaw's most pressing issues that impact public health," said Christina Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department. "On a day-to-day basis, it's also a win-win. Health department clients will benefit from access to CMU medical experts, while students gain an added clinical learning environment through the health department."
The relationship is also a continuation of a partnership formed during the pandemic.
"This agreement bridges the gap between traditional medical care and public health and expands on our educational offerings in Saginaw," said George Kikano, CMU vice president for health affairs and dean of the CMU College of Medicine. "Formalizing our working relationship with the Saginaw County Health Department firmly supports our mission of educating medical students to provide care to traditionally underserved communities, both rural and urban."
