Long-time Central Michigan University sports broadcaster and former TV5 reporter Don Chiodo has died in a crash.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 2:42 p.m. deputies were sent to a two-vehicle crash on M-46, west of Pingree Road in Seville Township.
The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said a tractor-trailer, driven by Roy Gibson from Mason Town, Pennsylvania, was westbound on M-46.
An eastbound vehicle, driven by Chiodo, crossed the center line and collided with the tractor-trailer head-on, deputies said.
Chiodo was pronounced dead at Mid-Michigan Medical Center Gratiot.
At this time, authorities aren’t sure why Chiodo crossed the center line.
Investigators are waiting on Chiodo’s autopsy to determine if he died from a medical condition or injuries from the crash.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the accident, the sheriff's office said.
Gibson and Chiodo were both wearing seatbelts.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Alma Fire, Sumner Seville Rescue, MMR, and the Michigan State Police Investigation.
CMU President Dr. Bob Davies tweeted Wednesday night "He was generous, compassionate and a faithful friend to many."
Davies said he will be remembered and missed.
Don started his career as a radio play-by-play broadcaster for WCEN in Mt. Pleasant before moving onto TV broadcasting at TV 7&4 in Traverse City.
Don worked as a sports and news reporter at TV5 between 1997 and 2002.
