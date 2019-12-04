Long-time Central Michigan University sports broadcaster and former TV5 reporter Don Chiodo died.
CMU president Dr. Bob Davies tweeted Wednesday night "He was generous, compassionate and a faithful friend to many."
Davies said he will be remembered and missed.
Don started his career as a radio play-by-play broadcaster for WCEN in Mt. Pleasant before moving onto TV broadcasting at TV 7&4 in Traverse City.
Don worked as a sports and news reporter at TV5 between 1997 and 2002.
An official cause of death has not been confirmed.
