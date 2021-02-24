Many of the men and boys in our lives are in danger of psycho-social difficulties. A growing body of research indicates that a significant number are facing mental health issues including addiction and suicide.
Mid-Michigan will soon become the center of a study on why suicide is increasing among middle-aged men.
Central Michigan University's Center for Community Health and Wellness will begin to use a new grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention next month.
The thousands of dollars over five years will aim to help people most in need.
"With a special focus on this population of men, 25 years and older. This group represents about two thirds of the suicide deaths in our state," said Alison Arnold from CMU.
A startling statistic at first glance.
"There's a stigma that many, many individuals, men in this population find it difficult to have conversations about their personal pain or struggle or other challenges they may be feeling," Arnold said.
The CDC grant will also help Arnold work with community partners, like Barb Smith and the Suicide Resource and Response Network.
"We've got all these silos going,” Smith said. “A lot of people are doing great. But what we really want to do is figure out how can we all work together and have seamless and stressless transitions to get people some help.”
The money from the CDC will assist in two main ways. First, bringing telehealth resources to suicide prevention networks. And second, informing and consolidating suicide prevention resources across groups, communities, and providers.
"For our male population, we're seeing a lot of self-medication, but not always, but it's just it's cycling,” Smith said. “But they are the least likely to go get help, so they really struggle and suffer alone not."
CMU is beginning provider surveys in March to see what types of support and telehealth they need and will begin inventory checks with various groups shortly after.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for help at 800-273-8255. It's free and someone will be available to speak with you 24/7.
