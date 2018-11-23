At about 3:47 p.m. Friday, Michigan State Police responded to a crash on M-66 near North County Line Road.
A 21-year-old female driving north on M-66 apparently crossed the center line, striking a southbound vehicle.
The head-on collision happened in Montcalm County just north of the town of Six Lakes.
The southbound driver was a 65-year-old man from Barryton, in Mecosta County.
The male driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The female driver was a student at Central Michigan University and succumbed to her injuries.
The name of the female victim has not been released pending notification of family.
The crash remains under investigation.
