A man accused of stabbing three people at a nightclub near the campus of Central Michigan University has been sentenced.

On Feb. 22, 2020 at Wayside Central Bar in Mt. Pleasant, police responded to the scene for reports of a fight involving a knife.

Three people were injured in the incident and were all taken to local hospitals according to police.

Octayvious Sanchez-Lewis was sentenced Monday to 29 months to five years in prison for assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder according to Isabella County prosecutor David Barberi.

Barberi said while the sentence might seem light, there were issues with witnesses and evidence the prosecutor’s office had to overcome.

“The plea brings closure to the victims and guarantees an outcome that results in a prison sentence,” Barberi said.

