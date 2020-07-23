Central Michigan University students are preparing to return to campus in the fall but as COVID-19 numbers in our state rise, some students worry about in-person instruction.
“It’s just everything is really uncertain,” said student Maddie Mattack.
“People are scared and scared that they could even take it home to a person they love,” said Autumn Gairaud, who started a petition on campus.
She started the petition, which has raised more than 500 signatures, to make CMU online only for the fall semester.
“One of the biggest risks we’re taking on is what could happen to the health of the community,” she said.
Autumn’s petition details the potential risk for students, staff and the community.
It demands general campus closure.
“Less people around means less likely the virus can spread,” she said.
Also listed is a reduction of room and board fees and extra protection for CMU employees.
“I would think about signing it,” Mattack said. “I just think it would really allow students to feel less stressed about the upcoming semester.”
While CMU is taking proactive measures to keep students safe this semester, Autumn worries people might not follow those measures.
“Even from the story of Harpers in East Lansing, we know relying on people to be responsible doesn’t work necessarily.”
The petition does leave room for some compromise and exceptions to rule like for students who rely on campus resources like food, shelter and technology just to be able to do the online classes.
“Even if CMU isn’t willing to make the choice now, I think some of the petition demands offer some really great options that keep in mind the pressure and anxiety of people returning to campus," Autumn said.
CMU issued the following statement in response to the petition:
"CMU is aware of the petition regarding suspension of face-to-face instruction this fall. We have heard from many students that they want to be on campus this fall. We know many of our students prefer an in-person classroom experience, and many have expressed a strong desire to see their friends and mentors again. The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remain our top priority, and we will continue to follow guidance from local, state and national health leaders as we move forward with plans to resume in-person instruction."
