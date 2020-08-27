Central Michigan University students have had enough.
That’s why, in late July, over 600 of them signed a petition asking CMU to not hold in-person classes.
Now, two weeks into the semester and over 100 cases later, the “Not Fired Up For Fall” movement is gaining traction again.
“It’s the worst ‘I told you so’ ever,” said Autumn Gairaud, founder of the petition. “Like, there’s no satisfaction that this is happening because this is only the beginning. This is only two weeks in and I think we can’t forget that everyone that is going to be exposed isn’t going to be young and in their twenties.”
While they’re still pressuring CMU to suspend in-person classes, they now have a new focus: tuition.
The deadline for on-campus students to get a full refund on their tuition was Aug. 26.
This has students worried that if CMU goes online, they will be paying the same amount for what they feel is a lesser quality education.
“CMU’s administration since I’ve been here with President Ross and now President Davies has always been negligent and always had an emphasis on putting profit and their own interests over the students, over the faculty, over our community,” said Emily Jones, President of the New America Project, a registered student organization at CMU.
In a statement to WNEM TV5, CMU said that the majority of their classes are either fully online or hyflex and that the health and safety of students, faculty and staff remain their top priority.
But the Not Fired Up movement is only gaining strength.
They have teamed up with the New America Project and Michigan Student Power and plan on escalating their pressure on the university.
