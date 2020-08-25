Students at a Mid-Michigan university are asking officials to practice what you preach.
Students at Central Michigan University wants President Robert Davies to refrain from going to large gatherings too after seeing a video published on Twitter of him playing cornhole with students over a week ago.
“We need our university leaders to lead by example and that was absolutely, I would say, a mistake on his part and a slip in judgment. But I think hopefully he’s learned from that and knows that if you’re going to expect us to adhere by certain guidelines, we need you to show us that too,” said Katie Preblick, CMU student body president.
In a letter to students, Davies apologized.
“The activities we engage in have repercussions for everyone who lives, learns, and works at CMU and in our local community,” Davies wrote.
While some students accepted Davies’ apology, others did not. On social media, students were upset Davies asked them to avoid gathering and then went to one himself.
Professors were concerned about how Davies’ actions reflected on the school.
“His intentions were to ride around with police to inform people to wear masks and yet he’s playing cornhole, encouraging large gatherings, and things like that. I mean I know he regrets it, he wrote that in the letter, but I think it still makes us look like we don’t know what we’re doing,” said Professor Jim McDonald.
As cases continue to rise in the area, faculty worry about priorities and students ask for accountability.
Some students and faculty wonder how long the administration will keep people on campus.
