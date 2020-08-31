Some students are making their voices heard with signs across the Central Michigan University campus asking the university to suspend in person classes.
Monday, spray painted banners showed up on campus sayings like, “CMU, how many lives are you willing to harm in the name of profit?” and “Suspend F2F classes. Protect workers. Defund CMUPD.”
CMU officials responded to the signs in a statement saying most students wanted to come back to campus but there are options for online courses.
The full statement:
“After hearing clearly from many students their desire to be back on campus, Central Michigan University made the decision to offer in-person learning as well as a variety of other options for participating in classes this year. The majority of our classes this semester are either fully online or HyFlex, which are courses with online and in-person options. In addition, we are allowing residential students to break their housing contracts with no fee if they prefer to live at home and attend classes remotely. The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remain our top priority. We are closely monitoring positive cases and how they may affect our campus and surrounding communities, and we continue to follow guidance from local, state and national health leaders as we move through our fall semester.”
