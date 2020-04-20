Students at Central Michigan University have been warned to be on the lookout after a shooting near campus.
Mount Pleasant Public Safety confirmed one person was injured in the shooting.
The university sent out a voicemail alerting students that a shooting just occurred at Colony Apartments located at 1811 Edgewood Drive.
According to the message, the shooter is still at large.
There is no further information at this time. TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
